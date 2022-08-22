Markets
Broadcom Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Prologis

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) has taken over the #61 spot from Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Broadcom Inc versus Prologis Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (AVGO plotted in blue; PLD plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AVGO vs. PLD:

AVGO,PLD Relative Performance Chart

AVGO is currently trading off about 2.6%, while PLD is down about 1.9% midday Monday.

