Broadcom misses revenue estimates on dull enterprise spending

Adds details about results, shares

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.O missed Wall Street targets for fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday as weak enterprise spending and stiff competition in the networking chips space took a toll on its business.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company, which recently closed its acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware, fell 2.2% in extended trading.

Broadcom finance chief Kirsten Spears had said in September that generative artificial spending was coming from large cloud service providers, and not from enterprises yet.

The company had already seen revenue from telecom and enterprise clients moderate, and with major client Cisco Systems CSCO.O flagging slowdown in new orders, analysts worry Broadcom will see the impact as well.

Competition from Nvidia NVDA.O, whose InfiniBand is being used as an alternative to Broadcom’s core offerings for AI, is an added pain.

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $9.30 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG expected revenue of $9.41 billion.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ArsheeyaSingh.Bajwa@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8510015800;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.