Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO)

Q2 2021 Earnings Call

, 5:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Welcome to Broadcom Inc.'s second-quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results conference call. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, director of investor relations of Broadcom Inc. Please go ahead.

Ji Yoo -- Director of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, president and CEO; Kirsten Spears, chief financial officer; Tom Krause, president, infrastructure software group; and Charlie Kawwas, chief operating officer. Broadcom also distributed a press release and financial tables after the market closes, describing our financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. If you did not receive a copy, you may obtain the information from the Investors section of Broadcom's website at broadcom.com.

This conference call is being webcast live, and a recording will be available via telephone playback for one week. It will also be archived in the Investors section of our website at broadcom.com. During the prepared comments, Hock and Kirsten will be providing details of our second-quarter fiscal year 2021 results, guidance for our third quarter, as well as commentary regarding the business environment. We'll take questions after the end of our prepared comments.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom Ltd

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Broadcom Ltd wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Please refer to our press release today and our recent filings with the SEC for information on the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call. In addition to U.S. GAAP reporting, Broadcom reports certain financial measures on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included in the tables attached to today's press release.

Comments made during today's call will primarily refer to our non-GAAP financial results. I'll now turn the call over to Hock.

Hock Tan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Ji, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. In Q2, semiconductor solutions revenue grew a strong 20% year on year to $4.8 billion, with infrastructure software revenue growing an expected 4% year on year to $1.8 billion. Consolidated net revenue was of $6.6 billion, up 15% year on year. Now, on the last earnings call we had, we talked about how strong broadband and networking bookings were from hyper cloud and service providers, even as wireless was declining seasonally.

In Q2 just passed, not only do we see broadband and networking sustaining, we now see a recovery of bookings from enterprise. And on the supply side, hourly times have now stabilized, but the volume of bookings we are experiencing today continues to grow. Now, we intend to meet such demand, and in doing so, we maintain our disciplined process of carefully reviewing our backlog, identifying real end-user demand, and delivering products accordingly. With that as context, let me provide you more color.

Starting with broadband, which interestingly now is going through somewhat of a renaissance. Revenue grew 28% year on year and represented 18% of our semiconductor revenue. As discussed during our Broadband Teach-In, the work, learn, and play from home environment, is driving global service providers to expand connectivity to the home. In our broadband carrier access business, PON fiber or otherwise known as PON grew over 40% year on year, mostly with existing generation 2.5G.

But with next-generation 10G PON representing only 30% today, there is significant room for content growth as 10G PON deploys over the next few years. Not to be outdone by fiber, cable operators in the U.S. are driving deployment of DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems, we saw an 80% year-on-year growth and planning to accelerate the upgrade to next-generation DOCSIS 4.0. Our broadband technologies, in fact, are enabling service providers to complement the 5G to deliver best experience for consumers.

Now, overlaying all these last-mile broadband upgrades, we see a demand surge for the latest WiFi 6 and 6E technology to enable the last 100 feet of connectivity in homes. Broadcom has emerged as the clear market and technology leader in WiFi for access gateways to the home and to enterprises, with over 50 million ports shipped in Q2 alone or a year-on-year revenue growth of some 30%. On the other hand, as we might expect, with the push into higher-performance fiber, copper DSL, digital subscriber line deployments for wireline broadband, declined 30% year on year. And with a lack of live events during the pandemic, video declined 20%.

But with the onset of 5G, service providers are competing for subscribers, leading to technology upgrades globally in fiber, cable, and WiFi connectivity. We're seeing this investment cycle in broadband extending into 2022. And so for Q3, we expect to sustain double-digit year-on-year revenue growth in this segment. Moving on to networking.

Networking grew 10% year on year and represented 32% of our semiconductor revenue. We experienced tailwinds from hyper cloud and telcos, partially offset by headwinds from enterprise. Revenue for switching was up 30% year on year, primarily driven by the strong ramp of our Trident and Tomahawk 3 for over 400G platforms and hyper cloud data centers. In the network, service providers have been investing in 5G infrastructure worldwide, where the demand for Jericho2 at the metro core and Qumran at the edge have been robust with revenue up 35% year on year.

On the other hand, enterprise demand in networking has not yet recovered, still down double digits from a year ago. But as we go into the back half of the year, we expect to see hyper cloud upgrading to our next-generation Trident, Tomahawk 4 or over 800G switching platforms, and sustained strength by service providers in network routing. And accordingly, in Q3, we expect networking revenue to maintain the trend of low double-digit growth year on year. We found the complete recovery of enterprise demand.

Speaking of enterprise, let's talk about server storage connectivity, which represented approximately 12% of semiconductor revenue. This end market is largely driven by enterprise. And in line with our guidance, revenue was down 16% year on year. You may recall, however, in Q1, this was down 22%.

And as the economy starts to recover, we are seeing an improving demand trajectory. And so in Q3, we expect server storage connectivity revenue to be down high single-digit percentage year on year. With the launch of Intel's Ice Lake, AMD's Milan, as well as future ARM-based servers, this space is turning quite exciting and innovative for us, both in hardware and software. And we will provide, obviously, more color during our next teach-in in July on our server storage business.

Moving on to wireless. Q2 revenue was down 16% sequentially, reflecting seasonality, with wireless representing 34% of semiconductor revenue mix. Nonetheless, on a year-over-year basis, wireless revenue was up 48%, reflecting a very favorable compare year on year, as well as content increases in FBAR and WiFi. In Q2, we were able to ship more than we had originally planned.

And accordingly, in Q3, we expect the growth trend in wireless revenue to sustain but at over 30% year on year. Finally, industrial and other represented approximately 4% of Q2 semiconductor solutions revenue. Resales grew 34% year over year in Q2, driven by recovery in automotive and China. Inventory in the channel continues to deplete as what we shipped in the distributors grew only 23%.

Turning to Q3, we expect resales to continue to grow double-digit percentage on a year-on-year basis. Summary, Q2 semiconductor solutions segment was up 20% year on year. And in Q3, we expect revenue growth year over year to be of a similar amount. Turning to software.

In Q2, infrastructure software produced another quarter of steady and predictable results as revenue grew 4% year on year and represented 27% of total revenue. Now, if we exclude professional services, our enterprise software revenue grew 7% actually year over year. And a further indicator of the quality and sustainability of our products, over 90% of our software bookings represented recurring subscription and maintenance with an average contract life span from core customers pretty much close to three years. We continue to believe our infrastructure software business is on track to grow at or better than mid-single-digit percentage year over year, which is, again, what we expect to see in Q3.

Summarizing this, demand continues to be robust, and so our Q2 consolidated net revenue grew 15% year over year. We expect the momentum to sustain in Q3 and total revenue to be at $6.75 billion or up 16% year on year. With that, let me now turn the call over to Kirsten.

Kirsten Spears -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Hock. Let me now provide additional detail on our financial performance. Revenue was $6.6 billion for the quarter, up 15% from a year ago. Gross margins were a record 75% of revenue in the quarter and up approximately 180 basis points year on year.

Operating expenses were $1.2 billion, down 1% year on year, driven by lower SG&A, offset in part by increased investment in R&D. Operating income for the quarter was $3.8 billion and was up 25% from a year ago. Operating margin was 58% of revenue, up approximately 470 basis points year on year. Adjusted EBITDA was $4 billion or 60% of revenue.

This figure excludes $133 million of depreciation. Now, a review of the P&L for our two segments. Revenue for our semiconductor solutions segment was $4.8 billion and represented 73% of total revenue in the quarter. This was up 20% year on year.

Gross margins for our semiconductor solutions segment were approximately 69%, up 290 basis points year on year, driven primarily by higher product margins. This margin improvement comes from content growth as we deploy more next-generation products in broadband and networking end markets. Operating expenses were $795 million in Q2, up approximately 2% year on year as we invested in R&D, and streamlined SG&A. R&D was $702 million in Q2, up approximately 6% year on year.

Q2 operating margins increased to 53%, up 580 basis points year on year. So while semiconductor revenue was up 20%, operating profit grew 35%. Moving to the P&L for our infrastructure software segment. Revenue for infrastructure software was $1.8 billion and represented 27% of revenue.

This was up 4% year on year. Gross margins for infrastructure software were 90% in the quarter, up 100 basis points year over year. Operating expenses were $355 million in the quarter, down 8% year on year as we've completed the integration of Symantec. R&D spending at $228 million is up 1% year over year.

Operating profit was up 10% year on year on top-line growth of 4%. Operating margin was 70% in Q2, up 360 basis points year over year. Moving to cash flow. Free cash flow in the second quarter was $3.4 billion, representing 52% of revenue.

Days sales outstanding were 33 days in the second quarter, compared to 51 days a year ago. We ended the second quarter with inventory of $1 billion, an increase of $52 million or 5% from the end of the prior quarter. We should also note in Q2, we spent $126 million on capital expenditures. On the financing front, we extended our weighted average debt maturity to approximately 10 years from nine by exchanging notes.

Our weighted average coupon decreased about 5 basis points to 3.7%. During the quarter, we made $1.5 billion in payments on debt obligations, ending the quarter with $9.5 billion of cash and $40.4 billion of total debt, of which $278 million is short term. Turning to capital allocation. In the quarter, we paid stockholders $1.6 billion of cash dividends.

We also paid $461 million in withholding taxes due on vesting of employee equity, resulting in the elimination of approximately 1 million AVGO shares. We ended the quarter with 410 million outstanding common shares and 450 million diluted shares. Note that we expect the diluted share count to be 449 million in Q3. The board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend on our common stock of $3.60 per share in Q3.

Based on current trends and conditions, our guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 is for consolidated revenues to be $6.75 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately 60% of projected revenue. That concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, please open up the call for questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] Our first question comes from the line of John Pitzer of Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

John Pitzer -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Yeah. Good afternoon, guys. Thanks for letting me ask a question. Hock, I've got two quick ones.

First, within your wireless business, you've been able to sign long-term contracts with your key customer, and I'd argue that's benefited both you and them. It's given you the confidence to invest in the business properly and then the confidence that you'll have supply for them when they need it. I'm just kind of curious, given how tight things are elsewhere in the semi business, have you been able to parlay this into any longer-term customer contracts? And what implications might that have as we all start to worry about the "end of cycle"? And then secondly, just on your comments about enterprise recovery, can you elaborate on that? Was that specifically a storage comment? Or is that also a networking comment?

Hock Tan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

OK. Let me take the question one at a time. On arrangements with long-term agreements, John, this is something we have been thoughtfully, carefully putting in place with our core strategic customers. We just don't go do it as if it's commoditized.

We're very thoughtful about doing it, and we do it in very specific areas where we know for sure that the technology is fairly, fairly difficult, complex to manage and which requires a substantial amount of R&D spending. And we've been doing it for a while now with strategic customers in core businesses. So we just don't do it across the board. And what you pointed out is very, very correct.

It's a mutual -- then it's a structure, it's an agreement with mutual benefit. We have the confidence to invest in R&D to make capex capacity investment. And in return, we offer the best leading-edge technology in specific areas in a timely manner to our critical customers. So yes, we have been doing it, and we will continue to thoughtfully do it in a very appropriate manner.

On the second part, OK, which is -- if you could repeat the question, John. Let me be sure --

John Pitzer -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Yes. Just elaborate a little bit on your comments about an enterprise recovering brewing. Was that mostly within storage? Or was it networking? So I'm a little bit surprised, given some of Cisco's comments, that you're not a little bit more positive on the enterprise network space.

Hock Tan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

It is across -- it is for enterprise spending. I won't say across the board necessarily and trying to define enterprise very appropriately. As you noticed in my comments, we've classified service providers, telcos as a separate animal, different from traditional enterprise. And as I pointed out, based on broadband, telcos have been investing big time.

Service providers, telcos have been investing in a huge manner over the past 12 months. But traditional enterprise, the companies, whether it's the banks, the manufacturing sector, various retail customers, airlines, examples, no, these guys are in a recovery mode. And not surprising, we are seeing pandemic easing like, say, in North America. And as it eases, we see a step-up in spending.

But we do not see spending spiking up. Now, obviously, if you look at some businesses like warehouses that require WiFi networks, campus networking environment, you do see that improving. But to say across the board, all enterprises are just spending money, we are still seeing -- and as I showed that in server storage connectivity, we still see year on year, things are not up to what it was a year ago. And that applies not just on data centers, namely compute.

It also applies to data centers in enterprise, campus environment. We see less of that but across the board.

John Pitzer -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Harlan Sur of J.P. Morgan. Your line is open.

Harlan Sur -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Good afternoon. Great job on the quarterly execution, strong margins, and free cash flow generation. Hock, I think as you mentioned, we're still in the early phases of the 400-gig networking upgrade cycle with your hyperscale and telco customers. I know two of your big cloud typing customers have already started the upgrade.

It looks like there's another two more that are going to start the upgrade cycle here in the second half of this year and quite a bit more next year. And then as you mentioned, you still have Tomahawk 4 ahead of you. So given the extended visibility that the team has with the strong backlog, do you see the cloud and telco upgrade cycle and inevitable recovery in enterprise driving continued year-over-year growth in networking into next year?

Hock Tan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

We don't really try to guide more than one quarter at a time, first of all, because we're not that smart to be able to do that. But on a broader trajectory, it does appear fairly much the trend, as we said, which is the hyper cloud guidance will push out in the second half, as I indicated, on the data center side on Tomahawk 4, the 800G platform. In fact, we have substantial backlog for delivering in the back half of the year for Tomahawk 4. So we see that going on.

You're right. We see the recovery step by step of the enterprise, though I do not see that really taking off in terms of reaching the level it was a year ago, probably until 2022. But what we do not know for sure is would that give pause to hyper-cloud in their spending. And that part, I'm just putting everything on the table.

We're not sure whether hyper-cloud spending will necessarily continue into 2022. We sensed it would. We see some of the backlog. But as enterprise steps up, one really never knows if the economy starts to rebalance in that side.

But what we do see in broadband is service providers, the telcos, in particular, are, for sure, upgrading. And here, this is the longer cycle of upgrade, and we see them upgrade. And we see the backlog associated with it through 2022.

Harlan Sur -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ross Seymore of Deutsche Bank. Your question, please.

Ross Seymore -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for having me ask a question. Congrats on the strong results. Hock, I want to dive a little bit into the lead time commentary that you had with that stabilizing.

Two quarters ago, you talked about the size of the book, the backlog you had. Last quarter, you talked about the year over year and even, in some instances, the sequential growth being so large in bookings. And now we're hearing that the lead times are stabilizing. People could interpret that a bunch of different ways as far as the implication on the demand side of the equation or that supply is catching up to it, or frankly, people are just ordering so far out that they're not willing to extend that any further.

So I was hoping to double-click on that lead time commentary and get your feelings as to why it's stabilizing. And do you take that as a positive or a negative?

Hock Tan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I'll just make a comment to say we have stretched out our lead times so far, Ross. Good point you bring up -- and I'm glad you bring it up to give me a chance to clarify a set of quick comments I made in my opening remarks that we are comfortable at the lead times we are on. And so what it is, is customers -- our customers are comfortable seeing our lead time now. But one we have found rather remarkable over the last quarter is that even if our lead times remain stable, consistent, the volume of bookings we receive every week continues to grow.

I made that comment and thanks for the opportunity to make that -- reiterate that point. Same lead time, stable for last three months, but the booking rate we are seeing every week continues to step up.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Vivek Arya of Bank of America Securities. Your line is open.

Vivek Arya -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Thanks for taking my question. Hock, I had another one on the supply situation. If there were no supply constraints, how fast would your semiconductor business be growing? And kind of part B of that is, what is driving the shortages for you right now? And what are you doing to resolve it? And do you have any kind of gut feel on when the supply situation will become normal? Thank you.

Hock Tan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I'll answer the first and the last. In between, I'm not sure. But on the first, we will not put ourselves in a situation nor should anyone do it because there's also a certain amount. We do not want our customers, and I don't think any of our peers want to do that either, to buy, to hoard, to create buffers, to buy ahead of what they need.

So we try to mesh, identify, as I said, and go through a process of rigorously understanding true end demand. In other words, we look for drop date quantities as the term is used in the industry. And we ship to those drop date quantities and maybe a little more. And what you see today is the true growth rate we are representing.

We are not hiding what could have been. There's no what could have been. We're shipping to what we believe the customers consider as the true real demand. Now, having said that, we may be delivering -- doing JIT, just-in-time.

But nonetheless, we do try to fulfill what customer truly want just in a timely basis. And that still continues today, regardless of the size of the backlog we have, but this is really in that regard. And from our perspective, the challenges we have in the supply chain is a constant side challenge. It's to ensure that we get components, whether it's wafers, substrates, getting our products assembled, tested and any other small components on a timely basis to make sure that we can keep this thing running.

And if you look at the size of our inventory versus the size of our cost of goods sold or revenue quarterly, you can see that we run pretty close to just-in-time through our entire supply chain. And we've been able to do it and sustain that. And so what we're reporting to you like 20% year-on-year growth on semiconductor components is, in our view, a pretty decent reflection what is truly end demand needs out there. All right.

Next question.

Operator

The next question comes from Timothy Arcuri of UBS. Your line is open.

Timothy Arcuri -- UBS -- Analyst

Thanks. Hock, I guess I wanted to ask you what you think the long-term growth rate is of your semiconductor business. You're sort of trending to the high teens this year, but that's kind of due to easy comps and you have the compressed iPhone launch and the pull forward of some of these technologies due to the pandemic. So once this all sort of normalizes, what do you think is the right long-term growth rate for the business? Are you still thinking 5%? Or do you think maybe just given the strength of the bookings recently that it could be better than that? Thanks.

Hock Tan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

That's a hell of a question, and I'll tell you this. Right now, we're in the midst of a very strong demand, and that's also created perhaps, as we all know about, a severe imbalance between demand and supply, demand and supply works to catch up. But if you look at it long enough, I think the dynamics underlying -- the fundamental dynamics underlying the semiconductor industry hasn't yet changed. At least I haven't seen it change.

So, Tim, that's the best answer I can give you, which is I haven't changed my thinking, if we look over the next 10 years, how this industry will behave because it is a relatively mature industry. It's evolutionary. Technology is still evolving, which is great for us. And it keeps getting better and better.

But it's evolving. Disruption, as people like to say in this industry, is less of an event. It's evolutionary. And I have not seen anything that tells me there's a fundamental change.

Timothy Arcuri -- UBS -- Analyst

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Craig Hettenbach of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Craig Hettenbach -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Thanks. Hock, just given the ongoing strength in free cash flow and improved balance sheet, can you just talk about your thoughts on the M&A environment and also -- and/or buybacks, how you're thinking about cash deployment as you go forward?

Kirsten Spears -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I'll take that one. This is Kirsten. Relative to capital allocation, first and foremost, we're dedicated to paying 50% of our free cash flows to our shareholders.

And so that would be first. Secondly, M&A, if we can -- accretive M&A, it would be the second objective. Then thirdly, stock buybacks, and at the end, there would be debt repayments. So I think that's how we're looking at capital allocation in that order.

There isn't anything yet on the M&A front that I can talk about. But if anything does come up, we'll let you know.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Blayne Curtis of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Blayne Curtis -- Barclays Investment Bank -- Analyst

Hey, good afternoon to you. Just curious, a little more detail on the gross margin. It's a record gross margin. Any color on product or segment? And then I guess as you look forward here, if you could describe what you're still dealing with in terms of excess costs due to COVID and then how to think about it as enterprise comes back.

Should that be additive to the gross margin?

Kirsten Spears -- Chief Financial Officer

I expect gross margin next quarter to be about the same as it was this quarter. And then as you know, at the end of the year, we're expecting wireless to come back in for the normal ramp that we have. And so the margins will come down a bit toward the end of the year. But at this point, I see us being able to sustain the margins that we experienced this quarter, mostly coming from networking and broadband.

Hock Tan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Blayne, at the risk of perhaps repeating ourselves -- myself too much from past conversations that I had with all you guys, our gross margin has this natural trend of continuing to keep expanding year on year, not necessarily quarter on quarter but -- sequentially as much as year on year simply because we tend to have a chance to go to a new product life -- product new -- next-generation product across some of our franchise products. And it's a combination of all this. So the natural growth of -- expansion of gross margin for our business, especially in the semi side -- particularly in the semi side, which I assume your question is related to, Blayne is, as I've always said, we have a gross margin expansion range of 50 to 150 basis points year by year. And it's an average across our 24, 25 different -- well, I should take out software, just hardware, about 20 or so different product lines, each with a different product life cycle and each going to its new generation product each time because, as you know, each time we come to a new generation product, we get a lift in margins, in product margins, which translates to gross margin.

So it's not unusual to see us go to the high end of the range. And in this particular case, year on year, it's a bit more than the higher end of the range. And that's probably related to perhaps a separate mix of products in this environment because there's still puts and takes across our product range. Not everything is on fire.

And based on that, we end up with higher than the normal 50 to 150 basis point range. But I don't think this is something that will go on forever. But you should expect that year after year, you will see that 50 to 150 basis point improvement in gross margin on the semiconductor side.

Blayne Curtis -- Barclays Investment Bank -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Toshiya Hari of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Toshiya Hari -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Thank you so much for taking my questions. I had two actually, one on wireless and one on the cost side. Hock, in terms of wireless, I guess in Q2, revenue came in better than expected.

I just wanted to understand, was that primarily supply being better? Or were there dynamics on the demand side that came in better than expected? And then sticking to wireless, as you think about the next-generation product cycle at your largest customer, how are you thinking about the content opportunity at this point? You pretty much know what's locked in. If you can comment on RF and WiFi and maybe compare and contrast this uplift in this cycle vis-a-vis past cycles, that would be super helpful. And then on the cost side, based on the comments you just made about gross margin expansion and some of Kirsten's comments, I doubt cost inflation is having impact on your business. But if you can speak to wafer pricing and substrates and what you're seeing from a cost perspective over the next year or so, that would be super helpful.

Thank you.

Hock Tan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

All right. Let's start with the first one. And if I lost track of the last two, you better remind me. But on wireless, you're right.

What I indicated was Q2 wireless was kind of higher than we had originally planned, and a lot related to demand. Of course, it's demand. We will never ship just because we have the products. It's based on demand, wanting it, and so we're happy to fulfill it.

And part of the demand may actually come a bit from Q3. Not sure 100% yet because this is -- demand comes in short cycles. And it may, and perhaps that's why we are a bit careful about telling you Q3 year-on-year improvement is still 30-plus percent year-on-year growth. I'm not saying 40%-plus.

But we don't know for sure, except we know that we do pull in some from Q3 to Q2, not much, and that allows Q2 to perform that 48% year-on-year growth, which is great. But Q3 will still be pretty good year on year, as we fully expect. And related to content and all that, I prefer, at this point in this sensitive arena with a highly sensitive situation, to not answer that question at all. No offense, please, but I can't answer that question.

But I'll be happy to take the third question, which is, yes, we have cost inflation in this environment where, as we all know, the semiconductor supply chain is on a severe constraint on its ability to provide. Now we are very large. We are a very, very large customer and a very loyal customer to many of our suppliers, all of our key components. And so we believe we are treated very well.

Having said that, where prices are concerned, of course not. We see cost inflation. And in this environment, we are very, very open to talking to our customers who are, in turn, very open to being able to address inflationary cost pressure in a higher purchase price on your side. So we're good, which is why our margin has been stable.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from C.J. Muse of Evercore. Your line is open.

C.J. Muse -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking the question. I guess another question on the supply chain and I guess a bigger picture question, Hock. If you think about your increased lead times, you talked earlier to John's question about selective strategic agreements with key customers.

At the same time, we're taking multiyear kind of take-or-pay contracts with foundries. Curious if you see any structural changes to the semi industry as we kind of emerge post pandemic.

Hock Tan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

OK. My frank opinion, I don't know. There shouldn't be. Same question that was asked is, do I think the semiconductor industry over the next 10, 20 years will grow any faster or slower? And my view is no, I don't think -- I don't see any fundamental things that have changed.

See, while we're in the thick of this storm, so to speak, of course, all hell breaks loose, as the expression goes. But these are cycles we all have seen many times in the semiconductor industry. And maybe this is a bit extreme in the context of the pandemic over the course of 2020, now extending partly into 2021, but the supply will step up at some point. And demand is always there because people need technology, people need the performance, need the technology that we all offer in the products we provide.

And we'll be competing the same way we have been competing. And it's not necessarily related to creating long-term agreement or any such thing. It's about being able to provide the best technology, the best product in a timely manner for your customers. And it doesn't matter that you do any agreements if at the end of the day, you lack the technology or you lack the products that customers need to make themselves successful to be able to deploy very well in a good manner.

And that has always been the semiconductor industry. And that is -- I do not see anything that changes that. Now putting long-term agreements might make life easier. But I think it's just a myth.

We still have to establish ourselves that we can outperform, out-engineer the competition.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Danely of Citi. Your line is open.

Chris Danely -- Citi -- Analyst

Hey, thanks, gang. There's a lot of talk, worries, speculation, I don't know, old wives' tales, whatever, about this big inventory build of handsets in China. Any thoughts there, Hock and team? And what would be the potential impact for Broadcom?

Hock Tan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, not directly. If there's such a big overhang sitting out there, not directly because our wireless business, our wireless product, as we have fully articulated, pretty much sells to two large customers largely. And we're talking about handset. We do not sell much, if any, to the handset product -- handset guys, OEMs that is in China.

And we sell to two big customers, one in North America, one in Korea. And these are very high-end flagship status phones. And that's it. And now, that could be indirect blowback and that I do recognize in certain markets if there is an excess of inventory that needs to be just thrown out there.

But on the other side, on a direct basis, we do not see any -- we do not expect to see any impact.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo for closing remarks.

Ji Yoo -- Director of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. In closing, please note that Hock will be presenting at the BofA Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 8. Following our networking and broadband teach-ins earlier this year, Broadcom and Bernstein will be hosting a teach-in on our storage businesses on Wednesday, July 21, at 12 p.m. Eastern, 9 a.m.

Pacific. Hock will be joined by Jas Tremblay, general manager of our server storage connectivity business; Jack Rondoni, general manager of our SAN business; and Dan Dolan, marketing head of our hard disk drive business. That will conclude our earnings call today. Thank you all for joining.

Operator, you may end the call.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 48 minutes

Call participants:

Ji Yoo -- Director of Investor Relations

Hock Tan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Kirsten Spears -- Chief Financial Officer

John Pitzer -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Harlan Sur -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Ross Seymore -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Vivek Arya -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Timothy Arcuri -- UBS -- Analyst

Craig Hettenbach -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Blayne Curtis -- Barclays Investment Bank -- Analyst

Toshiya Hari -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

C.J. Muse -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Chris Danely -- Citi -- Analyst

More AVGO analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom Ltd. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.