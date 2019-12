Broadcom looking to sell a wireless chip unit - WSJ

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc AVGO.O is looking to sell one of its wireless chip units, marking a move away from its forte as a chipmaker, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with Credit Suisse to sell its radio frequency segment in a process that is at an early stage, the Journal reported.

The segment could be worth $10 billion, some of the people told the WSJ.

Broadcom did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The chipmaker gave a lukewarm forecast for 2020 amid slowing growth in the semiconductor business in its last reported quarter.

Shares of the company were up 1.4% in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.