Broadcom Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest second-quarter results, and the shares gained 2.7% to US$476. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$6.6b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Broadcom surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$3.30 per share, a notable 13% above expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Broadcom after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Broadcom's 27 analysts is for revenues of US$27.3b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 6.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 25% to US$14.10. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$27.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.00 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$527. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Broadcom, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$585 and the most bearish at US$400 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Broadcom'shistorical trends, as the 14% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 14% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 8.0% annually. So although Broadcom is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$527, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

