Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) standing at $853.63, reflecting a -1.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 7.36% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Broadcom Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $10.97, indicating a 4.98% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.28 billion, reflecting a 3.92% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $42.16 per share and revenue of $35.8 billion, which would represent changes of +12.01% and +7.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Broadcom Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Broadcom Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.58. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.83 of its industry.

Investors should also note that AVGO has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

