Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $629.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 1.2% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.52% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Broadcom Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 1, 2023. On that day, Broadcom Inc. is projected to report earnings of $10.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.71 billion, up 7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $41.38 per share and revenue of $35.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.94% and +6.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Broadcom Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Broadcom Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.64, which means Broadcom Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that AVGO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

