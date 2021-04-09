Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $485.09, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 10.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.54% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 7.34% in that time.

AVGO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.44, up 25.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.51 billion, up 13.31% from the prior-year quarter.

AVGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.91 per share and revenue of $26.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.44% and +12.81%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AVGO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AVGO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AVGO has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.93 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.15.

Also, we should mention that AVGO has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AVGO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.