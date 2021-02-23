Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $471.90, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 5.36% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AVGO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 4, 2021. On that day, AVGO is projected to report earnings of $6.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.61 billion, up 12.81% from the year-ago period.

AVGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.28 per share and revenue of $26.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.59% and +10.36%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AVGO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AVGO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AVGO has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.65 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.79.

We can also see that AVGO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AVGO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

