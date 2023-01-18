Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $574.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Broadcom Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $10.16, up 21.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.9 billion, up 15.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $40.44 per share and revenue of $34.89 billion, which would represent changes of +7.44% and +5.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. Broadcom Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.23, so we one might conclude that Broadcom Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that AVGO has a PEG ratio of 1.12 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.