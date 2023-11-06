Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) standing at $881.06, reflecting a -0.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

The chipmaker's stock has climbed by 4.43% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Broadcom Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Broadcom Inc. is projected to report earnings of $10.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.28 billion, up 3.92% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Currently, Broadcom Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Broadcom Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.94.

It's also important to note that AVGO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Semiconductors industry stood at 4.28 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AVGO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

