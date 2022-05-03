Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $581.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 9.21% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.75% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Broadcom Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 2, 2022. On that day, Broadcom Inc. is projected to report earnings of $8.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.91 billion, up 19.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $35.67 per share and revenue of $31.96 billion, which would represent changes of +27.35% and +16.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% higher within the past month. Broadcom Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Broadcom Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.16, so we one might conclude that Broadcom Inc. is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AVGO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

