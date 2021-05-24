Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $459.19, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 3.19% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.

AVGO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.44, up 25.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.51 billion, up 13.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.91 per share and revenue of $26.95 billion, which would represent changes of +21.44% and +12.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AVGO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AVGO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AVGO has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.77 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.15, so we one might conclude that AVGO is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, AVGO's PEG ratio is currently 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AVGO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

