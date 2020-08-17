Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $330.32, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 5.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.63%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AVGO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 3, 2020. In that report, analysts expect AVGO to post earnings of $5.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.78 billion, up 4.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.52 per share and revenue of $23.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.08% and +4.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AVGO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AVGO is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AVGO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.72, so we one might conclude that AVGO is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AVGO has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.