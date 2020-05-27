Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed the most recent trading day at $287.59, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.77%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AVGO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 4, 2020. On that day, AVGO is projected to report earnings of $5.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.70 billion, up 3.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.17 per share and revenue of $23.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.56% and +3.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AVGO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AVGO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AVGO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.54, which means AVGO is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, AVGO's PEG ratio is currently 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AVGO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AVGO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

