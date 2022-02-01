Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed the most recent trading day at $592.72, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 11.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Broadcom Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Broadcom Inc. is projected to report earnings of $7.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.61 billion, up 14.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $33.03 per share and revenue of $30.63 billion, which would represent changes of +17.92% and +11.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Broadcom Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.76, which means Broadcom Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that AVGO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

