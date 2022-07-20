Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $511.77, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 1.04% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.83% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Broadcom Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Broadcom Inc. is projected to report earnings of $9.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.41 billion, up 24.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $37.06 per share and revenue of $32.98 billion, which would represent changes of +32.31% and +20.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Broadcom Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Broadcom Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.66, which means Broadcom Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, AVGO's PEG ratio is currently 0.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AVGO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

