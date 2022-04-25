Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed the most recent trading day at $587.88, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 6.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Broadcom Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.72, up 31.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.91 billion, up 19.62% from the year-ago period.

AVGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $35.67 per share and revenue of $31.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.35% and +16.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% higher. Broadcom Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Broadcom Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.46 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.84.

It is also worth noting that AVGO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AVGO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.