Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $588.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.95% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Broadcom Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Broadcom Inc. to post earnings of $8.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.61 billion, up 14.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $33.18 per share and revenue of $30.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.46% and +11.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.61% higher. Broadcom Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Broadcom Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.25.

Investors should also note that AVGO has a PEG ratio of 1.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AVGO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

