Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $529.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 3.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Broadcom Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Broadcom Inc. to post earnings of $9.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.41 billion, up 24.01% from the year-ago period.

AVGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $37.06 per share and revenue of $32.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.31% and +20.14%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Broadcom Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Broadcom Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.27 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.86, which means Broadcom Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, AVGO's PEG ratio is currently 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AVGO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.