Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed the most recent trading day at $571.57, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.29% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Broadcom Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Broadcom Inc. to post earnings of $8.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.91 billion, up 19.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $35.67 per share and revenue of $31.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.35% and +16.43%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Broadcom Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.07.

We can also see that AVGO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

