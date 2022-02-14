Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $578.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 3.85% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Broadcom Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.15, up 23.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.61 billion, up 14.28% from the year-ago period.

AVGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $33.15 per share and revenue of $30.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.35% and +11.58%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.48% higher. Broadcom Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Broadcom Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.3 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.12, which means Broadcom Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that AVGO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

