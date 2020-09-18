Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $3.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AVGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $365.92, the dividend yield is 3.55%.
The previous trading day's last sale of AVGO was $365.92, representing a -3.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $378.96 and a 135.06% increase over the 52 week low of $155.67.
AVGO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). AVGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.33. Zacks Investment Research reports AVGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.22%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to AVGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AVGO as a top-10 holding:
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (DURA)
- AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ)
- Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (RISN).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXX with an increase of 27.83% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AVGO at 8.47%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.