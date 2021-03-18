Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $3.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.77% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVGO was $483.59, representing a -2.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $495.14 and a 210.65% increase over the 52 week low of $155.67.

AVGO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). AVGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.6. Zacks Investment Research reports AVGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.01%, compared to an industry average of 25.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVGO as a top-10 holding:

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Fidelity (FCPI)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 47.42% over the last 100 days. SOXX has the highest percent weighting of AVGO at 8.26%.

