Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2021

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $3.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AVGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $471.17, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVGO was $471.17, representing a -4.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $495.14 and a 55.62% increase over the 52 week low of $302.77.

AVGO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). AVGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.73. Zacks Investment Research reports AVGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.41%, compared to an industry average of 37.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVGO as a top-10 holding:

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (AVGO)

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (AVGO)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (AVGO)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (AVGO)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (AVGO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDL with an increase of 11.32% over the last 100 days. SOXX has the highest percent weighting of AVGO at 7.68%.

