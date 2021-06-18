Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2021

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $3.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AVGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $471.17, the dividend yield is 3.06%.
The previous trading day's last sale of AVGO was $471.17, representing a -4.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $495.14 and a 55.62% increase over the 52 week low of $302.77.
AVGO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). AVGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.73. Zacks Investment Research reports AVGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.41%, compared to an industry average of 37.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVGO Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to AVGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AVGO as a top-10 holding:
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (AVGO)
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (AVGO)
- First Trust Morningstar ETF (AVGO)
- Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (AVGO)
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (AVGO).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FDL with an increase of 11.32% over the last 100 days. SOXX has the highest percent weighting of AVGO at 7.68%.
