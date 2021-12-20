Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $4.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $634.96, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVGO was $634.96, representing a -1.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $644.75 and a 51.49% increase over the 52 week low of $419.14.

AVGO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). AVGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15. Zacks Investment Research reports AVGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 18.64%, compared to an industry average of 28.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the avgo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVGO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 16.46% over the last 100 days. TDIV has the highest percent weighting of AVGO at 9.6%.

