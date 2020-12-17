Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $3.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.77% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $424.9, the dividend yield is 3.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVGO was $424.9, representing a -0.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $426.70 and a 172.95% increase over the 52 week low of $155.67.

AVGO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). AVGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.29. Zacks Investment Research reports AVGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.05%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVGO as a top-10 holding:

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 32.27% over the last 100 days. SOXX has the highest percent weighting of AVGO at 7.8%.

