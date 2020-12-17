Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $3.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.77% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $424.9, the dividend yield is 3.39%.
The previous trading day's last sale of AVGO was $424.9, representing a -0.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $426.70 and a 172.95% increase over the 52 week low of $155.67.
AVGO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). AVGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.29. Zacks Investment Research reports AVGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.05%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVGO Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to AVGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AVGO as a top-10 holding:
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
- First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 32.27% over the last 100 days. SOXX has the highest percent weighting of AVGO at 7.8%.
