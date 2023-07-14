Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $889.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 0.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Broadcom Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Broadcom Inc. to post earnings of $10.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.86 billion, up 4.64% from the year-ago period.

AVGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $42.07 per share and revenue of $35.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.77% and +7.65%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. Broadcom Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Broadcom Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.16 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.31.

Also, we should mention that AVGO has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.