Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $576.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.6% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Broadcom Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 2, 2023. On that day, Broadcom Inc. is projected to report earnings of $10.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.89 billion, up 15.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $40.33 per share and revenue of $34.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.15% and +4.7%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower within the past month. Broadcom Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.97, so we one might conclude that Broadcom Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that AVGO has a PEG ratio of 1.13 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

