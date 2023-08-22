Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $855.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Broadcom Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 31, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $10.42, up 7.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.86 billion, up 4.64% from the year-ago period.

AVGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $42.08 per share and revenue of $35.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.8% and +7.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Broadcom Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.84.

Investors should also note that AVGO has a PEG ratio of 1.52 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 5.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

