Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $482.48, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 9.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.29% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AVGO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AVGO to post earnings of $6.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.61 billion, up 12.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.28 per share and revenue of $26.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.59% and +10.36%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AVGO should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AVGO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AVGO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.4.

We can also see that AVGO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

