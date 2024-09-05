Broadcom Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO):

Earnings: -$1.875 billion in Q3 vs. $3.303 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.40 in Q3 vs. $0.77 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Broadcom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.120 billion or $1.24 per share for the period.

Revenue: $13.072 billion in Q3 vs. $8.876 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $14 Bln

