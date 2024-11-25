Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $164.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.27%.

Shares of the chipmaker witnessed a loss of 5.07% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.1%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Broadcom Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 12, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.39, reflecting a 25.23% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.06 billion, indicating a 51.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Broadcom Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.85. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 35.5.

Meanwhile, AVGO's PEG ratio is currently 1.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Semiconductors industry stood at 1.77 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

