Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed the most recent trading day at $340.44, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

The stock of chipmaker has fallen by 2.35% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

The upcoming earnings release of Broadcom Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 4, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.03, indicating a 26.88% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $19.27 billion, reflecting a 29.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.22 per share and a revenue of $94.95 billion, signifying shifts of +49.85% and +48.62%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.59% upward. Currently, Broadcom Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Broadcom Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.67. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 37.81.

We can additionally observe that AVGO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.94. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. AVGO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

