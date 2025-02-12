Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) reached $236.35, with a +0.56% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 4.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Broadcom Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 6, 2025. On that day, Broadcom Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.36%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.62 billion, indicating a 22.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.31 per share and revenue of $61 billion, which would represent changes of +29.57% and +18.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Broadcom Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Broadcom Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.27. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.77.

It is also worth noting that AVGO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

