Broadcom Heads into Earnings as the Quiet Backbone of the AI Build-Out

Every technology cycle produces a handful of companies that everyone uses but few people can name.

In the artificial intelligence era, Broadcom has quietly become exactly that — the company designing the custom silicon and networking fabric that powers the AI ambitions of Google, Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic. The stock is broadly outperforming the major indexes this year with a nearly 40% return.

As the chipmaker prepares to report fiscal second-quarter results after the close on Wednesday, it's worth stepping back and asking a simple question: knowing the AI infrastructure cycle is real and durable, is there a better-positioned, more reasonably valued way to own it than Broadcom?



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What Makes Broadcom Special?

It's easy to lump Broadcom in with the broader semiconductor crowd and miss the point. Broadcom doesn't compete head-to-head with Nvidia's general-purpose GPUs; it designs bespoke AI accelerators — XPUs, in the company's parlance — for individual hyperscalers who want chips tuned to their specific workloads.

That custom XPU business grew roughly 140% year-over-year in the fiscal first quarter, and Broadcom now works with six major customers, including Google, Anthropic, Meta, and OpenAI, to develop and deploy accelerators built for large language model workloads.

Industry estimates place Broadcom at roughly 70% of the custom AI accelerator design market — a dominant position built on deep, multi-year engineering relationships that are extraordinarily difficult for a customer to unwind once established. When your engineers are embedded inside a client's design teams over 18-to-24-month cycles, you aren't a vendor; you're a partner.

Digging Deeper into Broadcom’s Upcoming Results

The setup into earnings is compelling on its own terms. Broadcom has guided to second-quarter revenue of approximately $22 billion, indicating about 47% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues sits just slightly higher at $22.04 billion.

On the bottom line, the Zacks Consensus mark for earnings has held steady at $2.40 per share over the past 30 days, which would represent roughly 52% growth from the year-ago quarter. Earnings growing faster than an already-torrid revenue line is exactly what you want to see — it speaks to operating leverage and a richening mix.



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And this is not a company that tends to stumble at the finish: Broadcom has beaten the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 1.93%. The beats have been measured rather than dramatic, which is characteristic of a management team that guides with discipline and then delivers.

Within the quarter, the internal mix is where the AI story really lives. AI revenues are expected to jump roughly 140% year-over-year to $10.7 billion, driven by custom accelerators. The networking side — anchored by the 102-terabit Tomahawk 6 switch and 200G SerDes technology — is capturing hyperscaler demand and is expected to represent around 40% of total AI revenue this quarter.

That dual position matters enormously: Broadcom supplies both the compute (the XPUs) and the plumbing (the Ethernet switching and optical interconnects) that link thousands of chips inside an AI data center. Pure-play GPU vendors simply cannot replicate that structural breadth.

Then there's the visibility, which is perhaps the most underappreciated element of the entire thesis. Broadcom is carrying an AI-related backlog reported at roughly $73 billion, and management has publicly targeted AI chip revenue exceeding $100 billion in 2027. These aren't hopeful projections pulled from thin air — they're underpinned by long-term commitments, including a supply agreement with Google for future TPU generations that reportedly extends through 2031.

When a semiconductor company can point to a five-year committed roadmap with the most sophisticated buyer of AI silicon on the planet, the usual concern about cyclicality starts to look misplaced. The recurring, high-margin software franchise acquired through VMware adds another layer of ballast, generating the kind of durable cash flow that funds both Broadcom's dividend and its continued shareholder returns.

Bottom Line

The longer-term picture is genuinely encouraging: the full-year fiscal 2026 revenue consensus has climbed above $100 billion, with EPS estimates revised higher to around $11.41, implying annual growth rates of roughly 60% and 67%, respectively.

Overall, Broadcom AVGO offers something rare — a company with Nvidia-like exposure to AI infrastructure spending, a defensible 70% share of a fast-growing custom-silicon market, multi-year contracted visibility, and a high-margin software cash machine.

Wednesday’s print is unlikely to settle the debate on its own, but for patient investors who believe the AI build-out has years left to run, Broadcom remains one of the most compelling — and most quietly essential — ways to own it.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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