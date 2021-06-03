US Markets
Broadcom forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales on 5G ramp up

Eva Mathews Reuters
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Broadcom Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as the semiconductor firm is set to benefit from the rising adoption of 5G technology.

June 3 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc AVGO.O forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as the semiconductor firm is set to benefit from the rising adoption of 5G technology.

As the global roll-out of 5G ramps up, strong demand for higher-priced chips used in smart phones will benefit Broadcom, which counts iPhone maker Apple Inc AAPL.O as a major customer.

The company, which makes chips for data centers and servers, estimates third-quarter revenue to be about $6.75 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.6 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue rose to $6.61 billion in the second quarter ended May 2, from $5.74 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $6.51 billion.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

