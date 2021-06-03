Broadcom forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales

June 3 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc AVGO.O forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as the semiconductor firm is set to benefit from the rising adoption of 5G technology.

The company estimates third-quarter revenue to be about $6.75 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.6 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

