Broadcom forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

June 1 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc AVGO.O forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Thursday, as it became the latest chip firm to benefit from a demand boost from corporate spending on AI-related technologies.

The viral success of ChatGPT has sparked a surge in orders for chips that power data center and underpin AI.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of about $8.85 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv are expecting revenue of $8.72 billion.

Revenue in the second quarter rose 8% to $8.73 billion, compared with the estimates of $8.71 billion.

