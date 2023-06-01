News & Insights

Broadcom forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

June 01, 2023 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta and Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

June 1 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc AVGO.O forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Thursday, as it became the latest chip firm to benefit from a demand boost from corporate spending on AI-related technologies.

The viral success of ChatGPT has sparked a surge in orders for chips that power data center and underpin AI.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of about $8.85 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv are expecting revenue of $8.72 billion.

Revenue in the second quarter rose 8% to $8.73 billion, compared with the estimates of $8.71 billion.

