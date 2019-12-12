US Markets

Broadcom forecasts full-year revenue above estimates

Broadcom Inc forecast full-year 2020 revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the company expects strong demand for its chips from rising 5G adoption.

The company expects full-year revenue to be about $25 billion, plus or minus $500 million, beating analysts' estimate of $23.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to common stock fell to $818 million, or $1.97 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 3, from $1.12 billion, or $2.64 per share, a year earlier.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $3.25 per share.

