Broadcom forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc AVGO.O forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, signaling strong demand for chips used in data centers and networking equipment.

The company forecast first-quarter revenue of about $8.9 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $8.78 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta)

