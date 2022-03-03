Broadcom forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Adds Q1 revenue, background

March 3 (Reuters) - Chip company Broadcom Inc AVGO.O forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, encouraged by strong demand from enterprise and cloud clients, and the ramp up in 5G technology.

A recovery in enterprise spending and increased applications of cloud computing has benefited Broadcom, which supplies chips for data-center storage, servers, networking gear and broadband devices.

On the other hand, the company, which counts Apple Inc AAPL.O as a major customer, is poised to gain from the global 5G roll-out, which is likely to boost demand for its chips used in handsets, telecom equipment and other devices.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of about $7.9 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted revenue for the quarter ended Jan. 30 was $7.71 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $7.60 billion.

