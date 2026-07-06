Broadcom Extends Deal With Apple To Supply Custom ASIC Silicon Chips Through 2031, Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Monday, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) announced its decision to extend its long-term technology collaboration with Apple Inc. (AAPL) through 2031.

As per the new multi-year long-term agreement, Broadcom would develop and supply a range of custom ASIC silicon products for use in multiple generations of Apple products.

The agreement is also expected to help Apple lock in strategic collaborations with key chipmakers to ensure a consistent and reliable supply chain, Reuters notes.

Currently, AVGO is trading at $380.15, up 5.48 percent on the Nasdaq.

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