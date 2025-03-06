BROADCOM Earnings Results: $AVGO Reports Quarterly Earnings

BROADCOM ($AVGO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.60 per share, beating estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $14,916,000,000, beating estimates of $14,902,449,328 by $13,550,672.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AVGO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BROADCOM Insider Trading Activity
BROADCOM insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOCK E TAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 295,000 shares for an estimated $53,523,140.
- CHARLIE B KAWWAS (President, Semi Solutions Grp) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 81,150 shares for an estimated $16,413,752.
- MARK DAVID BRAZEAL (Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 78,248 shares for an estimated $15,293,226.
- CHECK KIAN LOW sold 48,000 shares for an estimated $11,296,800
- DIANE M BRYANT sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,400,200
- KIRSTEN M. SPEARS (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 12,570 shares for an estimated $2,886,323
- HARRY L. YOU sold 6,540 shares for an estimated $1,569,626
- EDDY W HARTENSTEIN sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $918,548
- GAYLA J DELLY sold 750 shares for an estimated $130,897
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BROADCOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,791 institutional investors add shares of BROADCOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,535 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 17,495,042 shares (+28.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,056,050,537
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 15,171,849 shares (+46.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,517,441,472
- NORGES BANK added 14,996,908 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,476,883,150
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 14,473,289 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,355,487,321
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 12,472,515 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,891,627,877
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 10,033,694 shares (+2.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,326,211,616
- INVESCO LTD. removed 8,417,851 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,951,594,575
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BROADCOM Government Contracts
We have seen $82,400,489 of award payments to $AVGO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NEW 66 MONTH OPEN-MARKET CONTRACT FOR RENEWAL OF CA SOFTWARE, SUPPORT SERVICES, AND MAINTENANCE. CA PROPRIE...: $55,264,552
- CA SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE: $19,623,050
- BROADCOM TECHNICAL SUPPORT SERVICES CONTRACT - TASK ORDER FOR CA INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPORT SERVICES: $2,990,191
- BROADCOM CONTRACT: TASK ORDER FOR REPRESENTATIVE PAYEE MONITORING TOOL (RPMT) SUPPORT SERVICES.: $1,489,129
- BROADCOM TECHNICAL SUPPORT SERVICES CONTRACT - TASK ORDER FOR CA/BROADCOM CLARITY ENTERPRISE SUPPORT SERVI...: $840,034
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
BROADCOM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $90,000 on 01/29, 01/28, 10/03, 09/12, 09/11, 09/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 12/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.