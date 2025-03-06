BROADCOM Earnings Results: $AVGO Reports Quarterly Earnings

BROADCOM ($AVGO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.60 per share, beating estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $14,916,000,000, beating estimates of $14,902,449,328 by $13,550,672.

BROADCOM Insider Trading Activity

BROADCOM insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BROADCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,791 institutional investors add shares of BROADCOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,535 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BROADCOM Government Contracts

We have seen $82,400,489 of award payments to $AVGO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BROADCOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

