Broadcom Continues On Bearish Trend

(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares are down more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a decline for the last few days. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

The shares are currently at $501.70, down 4.75 percent from the previous close of $526.71 on a volume of 1,009,313. The shares have traded in a range of $455.71-$677.76 on average volume of 2,401,839.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.