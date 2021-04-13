Broadcom Collaborates With Google Cloud To Accelerate Digital Transformation For Enterprise

(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Google Cloud have collaborated to accelerate digital transformation for the enterprise.

Under the partnership, Broadcom will deliver its suite of security and enterprise operations software on Google Cloud, enabling businesses to deploy Broadcom solutions in security, DevOps and more on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure.

Broadcom said it has successfully migrated Symantec Web Security Service (WSS) and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) onto Google Cloud, and will soon complete the migration of its other cloud cyber security solutions.

In addition, Google Cloud's data and analytics services will support Broadcom's business-wide data and analytics strategy, helping transform the way the company uses data to make better business decisions and support its customers.

Broadcom stated that it will deploy multiple services internally leveraging Cloud SQL, Dataproc and Bigtable, helping modernize its infrastructure and analytics capabilities to deliver a more secure, reliable and scalable data platform in support of its customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.