Broadcom Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AVGO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $283.14, changing hands as low as $278.76 per share. Broadcom Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVGO's low point in its 52 week range is $208.23 per share, with $323.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $281.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.