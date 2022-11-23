Broadcom Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AVGO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $534.63, changing hands as high as $541.48 per share. Broadcom Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVGO's low point in its 52 week range is $415.0682 per share, with $677.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $539.46. The AVGO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

