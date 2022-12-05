Broadcom (AVGO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Broadcom AVGO is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 8.

For the quarter, Broadcom expects revenues of $8.9 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $8.9 billion, suggesting growth of 20.10% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained steady at $10.27 per share over the past 30 days, indicating 31.50% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 2.19%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Broadcom prior to this announcement:

Factors to Consider

Broadcom’s top-line growth is expected to have benefited from strong demand for its networking solutions and PON fiber, as well as for cable modems in the broadband market.



Strong adoption of Broadcom’s server storage solutions by hyperscalers is expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Broadcom expects the enterprise to continue to grow at a double-digit percentage range on a year-over-year basis in the to-be-reported quarter. AVGO also expects infrastructure software revenues to sustain around mid-single-digit percentage growth on a year-over-year basis.



Robust adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E for access gateways, courtesy of solid demand from homes, enterprises, telcos and other service providers, is expected to have contributed to revenue growth across the broadband end market in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Acceleration in 5G deployment, production ramp-up and increase in radio frequency content is expected to have driven top-line growth.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Broadcom has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

