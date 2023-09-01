Broadcom (AVGO) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Broadcom (AVGO) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $10.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.15% and improving 8.3% year over year.



Net revenues increased 4.9% year over year to $8.88 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.22%. The year-over-year growth was driven by robust networking performance.

Top-Line Details

Semiconductor solutions revenues (79.3% of revenues) totaled $6.94 billion, up 4.8% year over year, driven by strong adoption by hyperscalers, which grew double-digits on a year-over-year basis.



Networking revenues were $2.8 billion, up 20% year on year, representing 40% of Broadcom’s semiconductor revenues. The company witnessed strong demand for its switches, routers and custom silicon AI solutions from hyperscale customers.

Broadcom Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Broadcom Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Broadcom Inc. Quote

Storage connectivity revenues were $1.1 billion, accounting for 17% of semiconductor revenues and flat year over year.



Broadband revenues climbed 1% year over year to $1.1 billion and accounted for 16% of semiconductor revenues. Wireless revenues of $1.6 billion represented 24% of semiconductor revenues and were flat year over year.



Industrial resale revenues of $236 million declined 3% year over year due to softness in China.



Infrastructure software revenues (21.8% of net revenues) increased 5.2% year over year to $1.94 billion.



Core software revenues grew 5% year over year. Consolidated renewal rates average was 119% of expiring contracts despite adverse forex. In strategic accounts, the renewal rate average was 129%.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 80 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 75.1%.



Research & development, as a percentage of net revenues, declined 150 bps on a year-over-year basis to 10.3%. SG&A expenses declined 30 bps on a year-over-year basis to 2.4%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.9% year over year to $5.80 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 180 bps on a year-over-year basis to 65.4%.



The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 90 bps on a year-over-year basis to 62.4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 30, 2023, cash & cash equivalents were $12.06 billion compared with $11.55 billion as of Apr 30, 2023.



Total debt (including the current portion of $1.12 billion) was $39.34 billion as of Jul 30, 2023.



Broadcom generated a cash flow from operations of $4.719 billion compared with $4.502 billion in the previous quarter. Free cash flow during the quarter was $4.60 billion compared with $4.38 billion in the prior quarter.



On Jun 30, 2023, the company paid a cash dividend of $4.60 per share of common stock, totaling $1.901 billion. In the fiscal third quarter, Broadcom spent $2.167 billion on repurchases and eliminations.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Broadcom anticipates revenues of $9.27 billion, suggesting 4% year-over-year growth. Semiconductor revenue growth is expected in the low-to-mid single-digit percentage range on a year-over-year basis.



Broadcom expects networking revenues to grow more than 20% year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, driven by strong generative AI, in which Broadcom expects to witness 50% growth sequentially.



Server storage connectivity revenues are expected to decline mid-teens percentage year over year. Broadband revenues are expected to decline high-single-digits year over year.



Broadcom expects wireless revenues to decline low-single-digit percentage year over year but increase more than 20% sequentially.



Industrial resale is expected to grow at a low single-digit percentage year over year.



Infrastructure software segment revenues are expected to be up mid-single digit percentage year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected at approximately 65% of projected revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Broadcom also expects gross margins to decrease approximately 80 bps sequentially, due to an unfavorable product mix.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Broadcom currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Shares of Broadcom have gained 65% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 40.7%.



Salesforce CRM, Freshwork FRSH, and Splunk SPLK are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While Salesforce and Freshwork carries a Zacks Rank #2 Splunk sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Salesforce shares have gained 67% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 21.47%.



Freshwork shares have gained 48.7% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 30%.



Splunk shares have gained 40.9% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 24.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.